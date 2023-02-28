Final Fantasy 16 Demo will drop two weeks before release and let you retain progress

According to director and producer Naoki Yoshida, speaking with Famitsu, a demo for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 16 will be available for play two weeks before its release on June 22. While an exact date for the demo's release hasn't been confirmed yet, it's expected to be available on June 8.

Moreover, players can carry over their progress from the demo into the full game. This means that if you choose to buy FF16 after playing the demo, you won't have to start from scratch - you can pick up right where you left off.

Yoshida revealed that the demo would start from the beginning, just like the full game, allowing players to get a taste of what's in store. He's also considering creating a combat-focused demo that showcases the game's battle system, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Square Enix, the publisher behind Final Fantasy 16, has been known to release demos for its games in recent years. Notably, Dragon Quest 11 and Octopath Traveler 2 also offered demos that allowed players to keep their progress when moving on to the full game.

The demo's release date being so close to the game's launch is a strategic move to keep player interest high. Yoshida noted that the team wants to ensure players don't lose interest in the game before its official release, so giving them a demo to play just before the game drops is a good way to maintain momentum.

Overall, it's exciting news for Final Fantasy fans, and a great opportunity to get a head start on one of the year's most highly anticipated games. Keep an eye out for the demo's release on June 8, and get ready to embark on a new adventure in the Final Fantasy universe.