Final Fantasy XIV hits new player record 11 years after release

Final Fantasy XIV was released all the way back in 2010 and was even considered something of a flop when it first launched. It's seen a lot of love since then, with the 2013 overhaul known as A Realm Reborn bringing a lot of improvements to the game, since when it's gone from strength to strength.

That seems to be continuing, as the game has managed to hit an all-time record for concurrent players on Steam 11 years after it first launched, thanks to the release of Endwalker, the latest content added for the game. The new peak player count was 95,150, which smashes the previous 67,148 back in July.





Given the game is also available from the Square Enix store, and on PlayStation 4 and 5, it's safe to say a lot of people were playing the game that day. Queues were long this past weekend, to say the least, leading to error messages and players having to queue, unfortunately, with wait times being upwards of four hours.

Square Enix is also facing issues thanks to the semiconductor shortage, stating that they haven't been able to spin up new servers, despite the surge in players. As a result, they've offered everyone seven days of free game time to compensate for the issues.