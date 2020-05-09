First look at Doom Eternal Story DLC locations

Doom Eternal is a brilliant, albeit challenging (as our own James Heaney can attest to), sequel to the 2016 Doom, and if you've already completed the single-player campaign, fear not, as DLC is on the way, and we now have our first look at the locations where it'll be set.

The screenshots, released by id Software over on Twitter, show two locations, taken from some distance so as not to give too much away, but they look fascinating.

It's hard to say if these are earth-bound as the primary campaign is, but they sure do look otherworldly. The screenshot above looks very ornate, almost religious in design, and seems to have some sort of circular structure above it, perhaps a space station of some kind?

The second screenshot looks a lot more industrial. It seems to be some kind of off-shore rig, possibly mining for oil or some other commodity? Clearly, it's not easily reached by land, with the number of large ships below.

