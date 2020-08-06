Five new characters are heading to Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V's final season is scheduled to land in the summer of next year, and Capcom has now confirmed what we can expect to see adding to the game - including five new characters.

Four of the five characters coming to the game have been confirmed, although Capcom is keeping the fifth close to their chest for now. The suspense is killing me.



As for the characters that are coming, these include Dan, who was last seen in Street Fighter IV, Rose, a tarot card reading fortune teller, Oro, a martial arts master, and Akira, who first appeared back in Capcom's 1997 game Rival Schools: United by Fate, and a newcomer to the Street Fighter series.

Capcom will be revealing more details about these characters as the season gets closer, including who the fifth character will be. That's not all though, as there'll also be 30 new costumes and four new stages heading to the game, along with two new Capcom Pro Tour stages coming in Winter 2020 and the fall of 2021.

The game will also be getting some fixes, updated mechanics and balance changes in an update later this year.