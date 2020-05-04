Five people charged with match fixing in CS:GO

Five Australian citizens are facing charges of alleged match-fixing in CS:GO following an investigation by Victoria Police.

Match-fixing, much as in sport, is where a player intentionally loses a match to defraud bookmakers for a profit. The players allegedly threw the games to take home winnings from bets they had placed.

According to Victoria Police, four gamers of the age of 20, and a 27-year-old, were charged. They now face up to ten years in prison should they be found guilty. They are due to appear in court on the 15th of September. One of the alleged offenders also faces an additional charge of cannabis possession.

The offenses allegedly took place during an unknown CS:GO tournament, across at least five matches, according to a lead from an Australian bookmaker. Around AU$30,000 was paid out to the accused and others.



