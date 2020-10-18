Football Manager 2021 New Features Revealed

The developers over at Football Manager, one of the greatest manager games in history have released their new features showcase!

The video below reveals all and some of what we as fans were crying out for. The key new additions involve around next generation match analysis, and a whole new look about recruitment. It feeds in to how most clubs recruit these days with a group of people involves in recruitment meetings of which will give you more insight into where to recruit.

There is also better interaction with the media and with players too. Players give you their opinions as on what's going on and you can ask more questions of them to get a better insight into managing them better. Also with the media, you can now approach answering questions with different body language options like folding your arms or pointing. It will affect your media handling style and will also give more indication towards your feelings when answering those questions, it'll affect your players too!

All in all there are some excellent updates alongside a game engine update to top things off. The game releases on the 24th November and if you pre-order now you'll get into their two week early access phase and FM Touch included with the main game.



