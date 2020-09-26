Football Manager 2021 takes to the pitch this November

The beloved game for all football fans is once again returning this year on the 24th November on the Epic Games Store and Steam. It will also be released on Xbox as well for the first time since 2007.

The game usually has an early access release which goes live two weeks prior to launch, and in other good news, there is a 10% discount if you pre-purchase the game from a SEGA approved retailer, which you can find here.

If you buy the game you will also get access to FM Touch, a slimmed-down version of the full game that skips a lot of the press conferences and team talks that take up a lot of your time so you can get into the action on your iPad or Android tablet. FM Touch will, however, be a bit delayed and launch in December so you'll have to wait for that, and also Football Manager Mobile for iOS and Android will come at approximately the same time as this release.

The games updated features list has not been released yet, we'll know more in October and we'll bring you all those new features.

Sports Interactive's Studio Director, Miles Jacobson released a short statement about the launch:

Football Manager 2021 is a historic release for us as a studio. We’re bringing FM to more platforms than ever before and giving more people the chance to manage their favourite club – whether that’s on their PC, from the comfort of their sofa or on their phone or tablet.











