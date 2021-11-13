Former Assassin's Creed narrative director is back at Ubisoft

Former Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darb McDevitt has returned to Ubisoft less than one year after he originally departed the company to seek out a "new adventure."

In a statement on Twitter, McDevitt stated that he had spent the past year "focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers," which ultimate "reflected in my return to Ubisoft." He also confirmed that he'll be returning to work on the Assassin's Creed series.

It's true! As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned! — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) November 12, 2021

Hinting at the future of the franchise, he stated that "I have never been more excited about the places we're going and the stories I get to tell with this crew." He didn't give any specific details about any Assassin's Creed projects he may be returning to work on, however.

McDevitt had been involved with the franchise for over a decade prior to leaving Ubisoft, and has spent some of the last year working at a Montreal-based developer named Illogika, who are working on a new single player horror game based on the film Quiet Place.



