Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 delayed until June

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 has been extended, with the third season now pushed back until June. The season was initially due to come to an end on the 30th of April.

The reason for the five-week delay isn't entirely apparent, with the announcement made via a short blog post on the Epic Games website. We can only assume that the reason could be down to the Coronavirus pandemic, or additional development time required before release.

Epic did state, however, that they will be bringing more new content during the current season, with new challenges, bonus XP, and even a few surprises.

Even with this delay, Season 2 will still end up shorter than Season 1 of Chapter 2, so it's not a massive amount of extra time to wait, and may even give you some more time to complete Season 2's challenges.