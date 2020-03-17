Fortnite now has a helicopter known as the Choppa

Get to the choppa, or at least, I imagine that's what Arnie would say if he was a big Fortnite player. In any case, Fortnite's 12.20 update is now live, and with it comes a brand new vehicle, the Choppa, which as you've probably guessed by now, is a helicopter.

The Choppa has room for up to five players, four passengers and a pilot. As such it's perfect for squads, and can be used to get the drop on unsuspecting players, even though it has no on-board weaponry of it's own.





They'll be located at the various, previously unused helipads located on the map, and are available now. As you can see from the trailer above, they look like, well, good fun.

The update also brought some other changes, including a destroyed Oil Rig and the introduction of the Spy Games progression system.