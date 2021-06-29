Forza Horizon 4 is getting one last feature update before it retires

I say retires, it isn't going away just yet, with Microsoft and Playground Games promising some remixes of old events after the final update, but it is the end of the road in terms of brand new vehicles and feature content.

Update 37 will be the final one since the game's launch in 2018, and will be released today with a bunch of brand new content. It's been a heck of a journey over the last three years, it's probably one of my favourite games, and the excellent content updates over the years from Fortune Island to Lego Speed Champions, not to mention the fantastic and unexpected Top Gear business with Chris Harris, have all been fantastic.

The final update adds a bunch of new cars to unlock through the four seasons and a new series, with the full update being listed handily on the Forza Wiki. It's nothing too special though, it would have been nice to see something special for the final update. Still, it isn't quite the end, either.

From "Update 38" onwards, players will see recycled content from Series 7 through 32, with the return of some favourite content. The Horizon festival is of course heading to Mexico later this year, on the 9th of November, which is why Horizon 4 is now winding down. As for if the game will see any remixed updates following the launch of Horizon 5, that remains unclear.

So long Britain, and thanks for all the fish.