Forza Horizon 5 has some incredibly low system requirements

Forza Horizon 4 is a superbly optimised game, honestly. It's easy to crank it to the max on any reasonably modern, high-end hardware, and thankfully its upcoming sequel will follow in that trend, with some decently low system requirements for what is an incredibly good-looking game.

The minimum specifications call for a GTX 970, while the recommended specs suggest at least a GTX 1070, both of which are incredibly reasonable. Where things are stepping up a notch compared to last time is something called the "ideal" specification, which is suggesting - wait for it - an RTX 3080 and a Ryzen 7 3800XT. I suspect though that, much like Forza Horizon 4, that's the "have your cake and eat it" specification for those that want high frame rates and all the visuals cranked up to max.

While some lower-end cards from previous generations aren't quite meeting recommended this time around, I suspect you'll still get a decent experience out of a 1060 or similar. Without further ado, here's the full breakdown;