Forza Horizon 5 is finally heading to Mexico this November

I'm a little bit in love with Forza Horizon, especially the 4th release, which is set here in the United Kingdom. It's been a while since the festival upped sticks to a new location, though, longer than we've seen between the previous games - so it's good to hear that, finally, Horizon is heading to Mexico this November.

It's looking decidedly next-gen, too, which may account for the extra development this time around. There's ray-tracing for the first time, along with new photogrammetry tech that looks really rather impressive, showing off some stunning dust storms and erupting volcanos.

Mexico will also feature extreme weather this time around, from tropical storms to big dust clouds enveloping you. One interesting note is the skybox, weirdly - it's an actual, 24 hour recording of the real sky in Mexico that's been captured using an impressive new HDR camera rig. Why you need that, I am not sure, but it sure does look realistic, especially when combined with all this ray-tracing and photogrammetry goodness.

The game is releasing on the 9th of November, and will also launch on Xbox Game Pass.