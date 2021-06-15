Forza Horizon 5 will feature more extreme seasons than before

One of the stand-out features of Forza Horizon 4 is its season system, which rotates the game world, and it's associated events, between winter, spring, summer and autumn every few weeks or so. The good news is that the same system is set to return in Forza Horizon 5, but this time, with more extreme variations than we saw in little old England.

One of the key changes this time around is the fact that weather isn't just blanket across the map - in FH4, if it was winter, there was snow everywhere - this time, the diverse geography means that the weather will vary from region to region, and season to season.

"Mexico has, I would say, a more interesting seasonality compared to the UK," said the games creative director, Mike Brown, while speaking to IGN. "I think the UK, certainly for those people who live in a temperate climate, has really pronounced spring, summer, autumn, winter. Mexico, being a country that has huge elevation changes and obviously quite a large country, has different seasonality in different regions, which we’ve tried to recreate as accurately as possible."

The changes in seasons will affect different regions in different ways, meaning dust storms during the dry times of the year, and more tropical storms in autumn and winter. The weather itself is far more extreme, and regardless of season, extreme weather events can occur at any time.

Brown also talked about the exploration in FH5, and that the team want to "really reward" exploring the map. It'll also focus on the rich history of motoring in Mexico, with Brown stating that "Mexico does have a really, really quite interesting car culture, a culture the rest of the world may not have full awareness off, but once you start to dig into it, there’s real great history there. There are really great stories behind it all. We’ve enjoyed finding out about that and I think players will as well."

Forza Horizon 5 is releasing on the 9th of November this year.