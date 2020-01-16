Four new expansions coming to Path of Exile

It would appear that despite confirmation of Path of Exile 2 being in development, the original game will continue to be supported, with four new expansions being promised for release during 2020.

Grinding Gear Games confirmed that the expansions would be released on the usual schedule during 2020, and that the first of these will be unveiled late February, with a likely release date of sometime in March.

The company did however say that the timing may "vary by a week or two" compared to last year's schedule.

The company also spoke about Path of Exile 2, also known as 4.0.0