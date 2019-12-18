Fully-fledged human NPC's hacked into Fallout 76

Human NPC's are apparently promised for Fallout 76, but some impatient players have decided to take matters into their own hands, and have found a way to spawn human NPC's into the game world.

It's all related to Wooby, who, you might recall, was a human NPC already in the game and found inside a secret test area that players managed to find their way into, much to the chargrin of Bethesda.

Not only have players been able to spawn Wooby in the main game world, they've even managed to get Preston Garvey into the game, somehow, although thankfully he won't be asking you to help another settlement. The hack was discovered by a player known as ErectBan, who created a script that allowed players to spawn any in-game item, including the now infamous NPC, with a little bit of modification.





The group who discovered the NPC spawning hack, known as Dupers R Us, stated that they were able to "find a way to spawn in any NPC we wanted" and that spawning NPC's at first "seemed pointless" as they didn't really do much other than stand there, however they since discovered that if you then leave and rejoin the same server, the NPC actually becomes fully operational and even has AI.

The NPC's would wander around camps, and attack enemies or other players that were hostile to the player, much like a companion would do in a traditional Fallout game. They don't usually spawn with weapons, gear or clothing, though, although the hackers claim they are working on this.

I can only imagine Bethesda aren't pleased about this, though, so expect this hack to be patched sooner rather than later.