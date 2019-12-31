G-Man returns in cryptic Half-Life: Alyx teaser

G-Man's first words since Half-Life 2 over 12 years ago have been revealed in a new, cryptic teaser for Half-Life: Alyx which dropped earlier today.

The new teaser confirms that Mike Shapiro, who voiced the character in previous games, is indeed returning to voice acting duties in Half-Life: Alyx. Shapiro posted the teaser himself on Twitter earlier today, which you can see below.









The video is very much tied into the new year, based on the words mentioned, and as you'd expect, a warning to prepare for... consequences.

Should old acquaintances be forgot, then, after so much… time. Some things can prove difficult to remember. See you in the new year. And, do prepare for… consequences, hrm? Mhm.

While Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel, VR only affair, it does have a big AAA budget, and I am very hopeful that it marks the start of a more mainstream return for the series. Either way, I am excited to learn more lore and backstory to Half-Life 2 once Alyx drops in 2020.



