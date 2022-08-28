GameFront @ Gamescom 2022 - Roundup & Reactions

There were a lot of exciting new reveals, trailers, and hype at this year's Gamescom in Cologne, Germany - the first event to be held in person since the global pandemic hit in 2020. We've had boots on the ground this past week checking out the show floor and, I have to say, its been nice to get back to the atmosphere and excitement of a huge show.



If you weren't able to get to the show yourself or missed all the reveals from Opening Night Live, then we've got you covered. Join Zac & Danny as they talk about the show, and react to all the latest trailers and reveals!

