Gamescom 2020 kicks off today with Opening Night Live

Gamescom officially gets underway later today with the Opening Live Night event promising to give us a look at several upcoming titles, including Black Ops: Cold War and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

The show gets underway at 8 PM CEST, 2 PM ET or 11 AM PT later on today and will be hosted - perhaps predictably - by Geoff Keighley. It'll last for around two hours and is set to feature new game reveals, in addition to a closer look at games already announced.

You'll be able to catch the stream on YouTube (above) or on Twitch at the times above, and of course, we'll be bringing you all the latest news from the event after it happens.

As for what to expect, the following games have been confirmed for the show so far;

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods DLC

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Fall Guys Season 2

Star Wars Squadrons

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Spellbreak

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can also expect to hear from several developers including Xbox Game Studios, Gearbox, Focus Home Interactive, and more.

As for what we'd like to see, we hope there'll be an update on Halo Infinite's progress, and some further details on Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at Gamescom? Let us know in the comments down below.