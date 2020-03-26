Gearbox co-founder Landon Montgomery passes away

Landon Montgomery, one of the co-founders of Gearbox Software, the developers behind the Borderlands series, has sadly passed away.

The news was broken by Gearbox's official Twitter account, which released a statement in Memoriam.

Montgomery worked on a number of notable titles during his career, including the original Half-Life, Brothers in Arms, and Halo: Combat Evolved, in addition to his work at Gearbox Software. He previously worked for Bethesda as a level designer and artist, and was most recently working at Nvidia, following his depature from the company he co-founded, Gearbox Software.

Many of Montgomery's friends and colleagues took to Twitter to pay tribute, including Gearbox's Randy Pitchford, who said "Landon will live on in the memory of our earliest games from our work with Half-Life and Halo to the creation of our first, original game Brothers in Arms. Aloha, Landon."