Gears 5 has apparently outsold Gears of War 4

There was some speculation over Gears 5's potential sales figures, given it's inclusion on Xbox Game Pass meant many would have access to the game without explicitly making a "purchase", but it seems that hasn't dampened numbers, according to Xbox's Phil Spencer.

Speaking at XO19 with Eurogamer, Spencer confirmed that Gears 5 has already outsold Gears 4 (presumably during the same period) and that the team are pretty pleased.

Gears 5 sold well for us. It sold better than Gears 4. And we feel good about it.

Spencer stated that having the title available on Game Pass at launch hasn't detracted from the "view" of the title's success at Microsoft, which implies to me that actual standalone sales may be being mixed in with launches via Game Pass, something that may actually inflate numbers slightly.

Spencer also confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is currently proving to be a successful business model for Microsoft. He did however go so far as to distance himself from suggesting game streaming was the future, stating that he wasn't "trying to funnel everybody who wants to play Gears into the subscription" and that "It’s about giving gamers choice."

