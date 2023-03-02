Gears 6 Rumoured as Microsoft Posts Job Listing for Senior Gameplay Designer

Gears of War, the iconic third-person shooter game, has been off the radar for quite some time now. However, a recent job listing from Microsoft and The Coalition has sparked hopes of a comeback for the franchise. The Coalition took over the reins of Gears of War from Epic Games in 2014 and has since been dedicated to the series development. The job listing is for a "senior gameplay designer - Gears of War," with fuller details of the position offering hints that Gears of War could return.

The job listing mentions Gears of War specifically and states that The Coalition is searching for someone to help "forge the future of the IP." It also says that The Coalition is Microsoft's first-party development studio, and its objective is to push the limits of Microsoft's entertainment platforms and devices. While Gears of War is not mentioned further in the listing, The Coalition seeks a "gameplay designer to help create triple-A game experiences."

This development has led to speculation that a new Gears of War game could be in the works. However, it's unclear whether we'll see a fully-fledged Gears of War 6 or a remake of the original game, a popular trend in today's gaming industry. Nonetheless, a return of the franchise would be very welcome among fans of the series.

The Coalition's most recent project is the Unreal Engine 5 technology demo, The Matrix Awakens, which showcases the studio's technical prowess. However, it is named after Gears of War and serves as the series' dedicated creator, similar to how 343 Industries is the actual creator of Halo. Therefore, if The Coalition works on a new triple-A game, it's likely related to Gears of War.

The news of a possible comeback will surely be exciting for fans of the original Gears of War. While we wait for an official announcement, we can indulge in other nostalgic games or check out the best upcoming games of 2023 heading to PC. Regardless, it seems like it might finally be time for Marcus Fenix and crew to re-emerge and make their mark on the gaming world again.