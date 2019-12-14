Gears Tactics will be released in April 2020

We've been waiting for some time for Gears Tactics, announced back at E3 in 2018. News has been quiet ever since, but now Microsoft have confirmed at The Game Awards that the spin-off title will be releasing in April next year.

The game will be set 12 years before the first Gears of War, at the start of the Locust War. It'll be different from your traditional Gears shooter, instead being a turn based strategy game.





According to Rod Fergusson, the head of Coalition Studio, the game will be "our take on the classic turn-based strategy genre, with a character-driven story, faster, more aggressive gameplay, a customizable squad and equipment"

As you can see from the trailer above, it's looking very much like XCOM and other similar turn-based games. It'll be interesting to see how it plays when it releases on the 28th of April 2020.