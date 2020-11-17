GeForce RTX 3060 Ti benchmarks crush the RTX 2080 Super

If you recently bought an RTX 2080 Super, then deep regret might be about to set in, as according to leaked benchmarks, the new entry-level card will beat out the previous generation by up to 80% in some benchmarks.

The new card allegedly beats out the 2080 Super in every benchmark, and in some cases, by a long long way. The leaked benchmarks come via Videocardz, who claim that the data comes directly from Nvidia.

The gains in traditional raster rendering appear to be around 10% better than the 2080 super, but when ray-tracing comes into the mix, performance is significantly improved, in some cases, upwards of 40% faster.

Compared to the previous entry-level gaming card, the 2060 Super, the new 3060 Ti absaloutely crushes it in terms of performance to price-point, with more than a 50% jump in performance in most games that use raster rendering, with up to 80% in ray-tracing performance.

The 3060 Ti isn't official just yet, though - but rumours suggest it'll be coming in early December, for around $399 - a huge leap in performance at that price point.