GeForce RTX 3070 launch sells out within 30 seconds

If you were hoping that the launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 would go a little smoother than the ongoing 3080 / 3090 disaster, then it seems, predictably, your hopes were well and truly dashed, as available stock of the new cards sold out within 30 seconds of going live at most retailers.

Still, that's about 15 seconds longer, or double, the time it took for the 3080 and 3090 apparently, so that's something. The bots seemingly were still able to scalp cards, however, and most websites buckled under the traffic.

Many customers complained of having their card in their basket and going through the checkout process, before being told they had to do 'one more step' - only to be thrown back to the product page to find the card had now sold out.

It seems, as it stands, Nvidia, and in turn, the AIB partners, have no way to even begin to meet the demand for the Ampere cards. This is a huge problem right now for Nvidia, and one they had better hope to resolve before AMD's Big Navi release in November.

Given I've ordered a Strix 3080 from ASUS just 6 minutes into the Day 1 of the 3080 launch, and have still yet to see my card materialize, it feels more and more likely we'll be waiting well into 2021 to see stock in any meaningful numbers make it's way to consumers.

Unfortunately, the issue is compounded by Nvidia and partners not effectively communicating the situation to customers. In my case, I've found ASUS to be particularly shocking when it comes to telling their customers what's happening, with their social and customer support channels blatantly ignoring my requests for updates.

Is it time to go Big Navi? The answer may be yes, but there's doubt over whether AMD will face the same supply issues Nvidia has faced, so for now, it might be better to hang fire and see how it all plays out.