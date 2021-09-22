GeForce RTX 3080 Super has been leaked by HP website

Nvidia likes releasing graphics cards. You can't buy them, but that's only a minor caveat in what is now a solid lineup of graphics cards from team green, with yet another, the RTX 3080 Super, now on the way according to a new leak that came via the HP website.

It was spotted on a new listing for the Envy 34-inch all-in-one that recently went up on their official website. It offered the RTX 3080 Super as an option, which has since been removed, but not before it was screenshotted for posterity by an enterprising Redditor known as minty_hippo. It's not a full confirmation the card exists, but if HP is saying it, then there's probably a lot of reason to believe it may very well be in the works.

The other thing to note though is that all-in-ones are more like laptops, so this could be a mobile version rather than a desktop Super. That being said, it seems reasonable to expect that a desktop Super will also be in the works, and we should know either way in the near future if the product listings are starting to appear in the wild. That's assuming the whole thing isn't just a prank or genuine mistake by a confused employee.

Let's make a summary.

3090S 10752 24GB G6X

3080S 8960 12GB G6X

3070S 5888 8G G6X

3060S 5632 12G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

👀👀👀 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 22, 2021

According to another notorious leaker, kopite7kimi, there's also Super versions of the 3060, 3070 and 3090 on the way too. It's more exciting if true at the lower end, the alleged specs of the 3060 Super seem huge over the 3090 Super, which would only be a very slight improvement. With the 3080 Ti, 3090 and 3090 Ti all so close in performance it's a little silly, do we really need a fourth?

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.