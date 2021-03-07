GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may also include an Ethereum mining limiter

The shortage of GPUs, which has been going on for a very, very long time now, shows no signs of slowing down - and Nvidia have been exploring ways to try and address this problem (well, sorta) by making it's gaming cards less attractive to crypto-miners. The recently launched RTX 3060 included an Ethereum mining limiter, that prevents crypto-miners from taking full advantage of the card for mining, and it seems Nvidia may be introducing the tech to it's newer upcoming cards too.

According to rumours, the RTX 3080 Ti will feature the limiter, although it's the existence of such a card seems to be an on-again, off-again affair, so take it with a pinch of salt. There's nothing official from Nvidia, although it would be more surprising if a 3080 Ti didn't show up at some point this year. Still, according to kopite7kimi on Twitter, the latest is the card will feature 12GB of GDDR6X video ram, and will have 10,240 CUDA cores.

Just repeat it again.

As far as I know, the spec of RTX 3080 Ti is 10496FP32, 20G GD6X, the same as I said on November 4th.

Nothing new. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 10, 2020

These specs are a lot less than previous rumours suggested, although Nvidia seem to be changing plans by the day. The mining limiter, a combination of a vBIOS, driver and special silicon handshake that reduces the card's hash rate when an Ether mining algorithm has been detected, is supposed to dissuade miners from picking up the cards, although conveniently Nvidia are also now offering cards aimed specifically at miners, so it could be more of a cash grab than a gesture of goodwill towards gamers.



