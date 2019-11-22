Get 25% off The Outer Worlds and Red Dead 2

Here's a great deal alert for you - both The Outer Worlds and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC are on sale right now, with 20-25% off the RRP, thanks to the Humble Store fall sale.

This isn't a huge discount compared to some other titles on sale, but 25% off a game that was released less than a month ago is pretty good going. The Outer Worlds incidentally I can wholeheartedly recommend, giving it 10/10 in my review.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is also an amazing game, although it's PC launch has been marred with technical issues.

Other games also on sale include Borderlands 3, at an equally great 33% off, along with PC Building Simulator, a game that somehow proves to be a lot of fun despite the metaphysical weirdness of it all.

The Humble Store Fall Sale is available now and you can get in on the deals all the way up to the 3rd of December.