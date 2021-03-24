Get 40% off Half-Life: Alyx to celebrate it's first birthday

Half-Life: Alyx, the long-awaited (but VR exclusive) next entry in the Half-Life series is having a fire sale right now to celebrate it's first birthday, with the game now selling for just $36, which isn't a bad price if you happen to own the hardware to support it.

It's probably the best VR game you can buy right now, and isn't just gimmicky - it's a pretty awesome game in its own right. Sadly, it's still somewhat inaccessible to the masses (I don't own a VR headset, so I've never played it) - but it does offer a lot of major story revelations and is really rather well done, from what I can tell from James' playthrough on our YouTube channel.

The game's on sale until the end of March, so there's plenty of time to grab it. There's also a bunch of mods for the game being given the spotlight, which has proven very popular. Perhaps it is time to buy an Oculus Rift 2, I am not entirely keen on having something so closely tied into Facebook, personally, but they are at least very affordable now, which makes it a little more accessible. Perhaps now is a good time to dive in?