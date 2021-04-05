2,069 ONLINE

Get 40% off Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition right now

Please wait...

Published by FileTrekker 1 day ago , last updated 1 day ago

If you've not had a chance to pick up Horizon Zero Dawn on PC yet, then now might be a good time, with the game being discounted for a pretty hefty 40% discount (or around $30) this week on GOG, Epic and Steam.

It was originally released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2017, but game to PC in August of last year. It's a pretty in-depth action RPG that sees you play as Aloy, a young hunter in a world that's been taken over by machines. You set off on an adventure to uncover her past using a range of bows, spears and stealth gameplay to make your way through the various quests. It's by no means perfect, but it's a solid game, especially at this price.


The complete edition also comes with the Frozen Wilds expansion, which adds a boatload of extra content in a new, self-contained story set in an arctic tundra. You can grab the game now from all the stores it is sold, GOG, Epic Game Store, and on Steam. 

Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!