Get 40% off Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition right now

If you've not had a chance to pick up Horizon Zero Dawn on PC yet, then now might be a good time, with the game being discounted for a pretty hefty 40% discount (or around $30) this week on GOG, Epic and Steam.

It was originally released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2017, but game to PC in August of last year. It's a pretty in-depth action RPG that sees you play as Aloy, a young hunter in a world that's been taken over by machines. You set off on an adventure to uncover her past using a range of bows, spears and stealth gameplay to make your way through the various quests. It's by no means perfect, but it's a solid game, especially at this price.





The complete edition also comes with the Frozen Wilds expansion, which adds a boatload of extra content in a new, self-contained story set in an arctic tundra. You can grab the game now from all the stores it is sold, GOG, Epic Game Store, and on Steam.