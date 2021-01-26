Get the first month of EA Play for just 99 cents right now

If you've not yet got a subscription to EA Play, and don't want to wait until it's rolled into Xbox Game Pass for PC, then now might be a good time to give the service a try - EA has an offer available right now where you can get one month access to the service for just 99 cents.

You'll need to be a new customer though, as implied, and it's only for the first month - after this, the usual subscription price is $4.99 per month. There's no contract though, so you can just cancel it after the first month if you no longer want to keep it.

Still, one month is plenty of time to make some headway in games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons, if that's your cup of tea. I'm personally having some fun with the Need for Speed games, or of course, there's some multiplayer fun to be had in the form of Titanfall 2 or Battlefield V.