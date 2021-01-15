Get the GOG version of Cyberpunk 2077 for nearly half price

If you've been holding out on Cyberpunk 2077 in light of its initial performance and bugs on PC, well now might be a good time to jump on board, or at least make the purchase. A website named Eneba is currently selling the GOG version of the game for nearly 50% off, or $38.17, a huge discount over the original launch price.

Given the game is barely a few months old, this a pretty good deal. Okay, the game has had its issues, but for PC players, especially those with beefy hardware, these are largely manageable at this point.

This is also the DRM-free version of the game, which is always a bonus. The only downside is you'll need to buy it from Eneba, who I haven't honestly heard of before today. They seem like a reputable site, though, but in any case, I would advise doing your own research.

CD Projekt Red recently apologised again for the state of Cyberpunk 2077 and put out a revised roadmap to fixing the game's issues on console, pushing back the DLC. Still, as I say, for PC players, the time might be just about right to jump in board.