Get Titanfall 2, Battlefront 2 and The Sims 4 for 70% off

There's a sale currently happening over on Origin, and you can pick up these three major EA titles right now for a massive 70% off.

Titanfall 2 is considered something of a sleeper title, with many of its fans praising it as one of the best shooters they've ever played. For just $6, there's no reason not to pick this one up, and if you're a fan of shooters, I promise you won't be disappointed.

Battlefront 2's most recent - and final - content update has just dropped, so it's an excellent time to jump in and see what all the fuss is about. The Celebration Edition is only $6 right now.

The Sims 4 and it's expansion packs are also on sale for 50% off, and the base game is a massive 75% off the usual price. Getting into a game like The Sims is an expensive proposition if you want all the expansions, so now might be a good time to get on board if you've any interest in doing so.

There are quite a few other titles available at a discount, too, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Anthem, Battlefield 5, and Far Cry 5. Oh, and Watch Dogs 2 is also on sale, another personal favorite of mine, and one I highly recommend if you enjoy stealth action titles.