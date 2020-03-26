Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free to play until Monday

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is currently free to try on the Epic Games Store and Uplay starting today until Monday, and is a perfect chance to give the game a try and see what you think.

The game wasn't very well received on release, but has improved with recent updated such as the new Immersive Mode, new HUD customization options and changes to how loot, health, and stamina works.

In any case, a free to try game is welcome during these times of self-isolation. It's good for social interaction with friends too, with support for up to four-players in co-op mode.





The game isn't free to keep, but if you decide to buy the game following the free period, you'll be able to carry over your progress, of course.

And as we reported earlier in the week, The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs is also free currently on the Epic Store, so if you're looking for games to play, this seems to be a good place to start.