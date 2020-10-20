Ghostrunner and Pumpkin Jack are getting RTX and DLSS

Nvidia has confirmed today that both Pumpkin Jack and Ghostrunner will launch with support for ray-traced shadows and reflections, as well as and DLSS for super-sampled performance improvements at high resolutions using AI learning.

The news came as a bit of a surprise, we knew Nvidia had around 12 games on its upcoming list for RTX support, but as far as anyone knew, these weren't on the list. Pumpkin Jack is especially timely given Halloween is just around the corner, and the only thing better than spook is spook with ray-tracing enabled.

Ghostrunner will also get the same treatment when it releases at the end of October, along with Xuan-Yuan Sword VII - so, along with Watch Dogs: Legion and Black Ops - Cold War, October is promising a lot of new games to test out your shiny new 30-series GPU, assuming you've managed to get hold of one...

Ray Tracing does seem to finally be coming to the mainstream with the new 30-series, and this barrage of RTX enabled games in quick succession makes me hopeful we'll be seeing more and more of this in the future. Now.... where's my 3080 Strix, ASUS?