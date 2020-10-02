Gigabyte registers possible RTX 3060 Ti cards with ECC

Four mystery graphics cards from Gigabyte have been spotted appearing on the Eurasion Economic Commission's registration database this past week and based on the naming conventions, it appears possible these cards are all SKU's of a possible RTX 3060 Ti card, set to compete with AMD's upcoming Big Navi launch.

The cards list themselves as GV-N306T - with apparent variants for Aorus, Gaming, and Eagle. The naming convention would fit that used for the current Ampere cards. For example, one of the cards registered is named the GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD - which matches the scheme used by the RTX 3080 - GV-N3080GAMING OC-10GD.

Based on this, it seems that the 3060 Ti will feature a pretty chunky 8GB of VRAM, likely plain old GDDR6 - but a 2GB upgrade on the existing RTX 2060.

A leaked presentation this past week also suggested that a 3060 variant would have very similar performance to the RTX 2080 Ti, which would be a huge upgrade for low-mid end gamers. Given AMD's impending RX 6000-series, aka RDNA 2, aka Big Navi launch is imminent, it seems likely that the 3060 Ti launch is being brought forward, and may even be released at some point during 2020.