1,857 ONLINE

GOG release System Shock and Desperados III demos

Please wait...

Published by FileTrekker 14 hours ago , last updated 14 hours ago

Remember demos? We host a bunch of classic ones here at GameFront, but the trend is being revived by GOG as part of their Summer Sale, with both System Shock's remake and Desperados III getting demo versions you can download for free, right now.


There are a few other demos available too, including Carrion, Cris Tales, Spiritfarer, and, notably, the Destroy All Humans! remake, all of which I'll be checking out very shortly. 

Of course, there are actual games to buy for cheap, too, including the recent reboot of Prey, which is just $9, and Metro Exodus. There are a few bundles too from EA, Activision, Paradox, and Devolver Digital.


Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!