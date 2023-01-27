GoldenEye 007 is out now on Xbox Games Pass and Nintendo Switch

Good news for fans of the classic James Bond-em-up Goldeneye 007, as the classic N64 game is out now on Xbox Games Pass and Nintendo Switch, heralding the game's first official release on modern platforms.

Unofficially, it follows the leaked Xbox Live Arcade remaster that made its way unofficially to PC a few years back. This remake on Nintendo Switch feels less comprehensive to me and closer to the N64 original, warts and all. Purists may appreciate the more authentic experience, with widescreen support and some additional enhancements. Still, I feel like it's a slightly missed opportunity, as the unreleased XBLA version was superior in almost every way.

The good news is that the game is free to play on Xbox Games Pass (although not to keep) and is also included as part of the Rare Replay collection, meaning you'll get a free copy if you already own that bundle.

Xbox players are also treated to improved visuals that bring it closer to the XBLA release compared to Nintendo Switch, which is stuck exclusively with the N64 style graphics. The best part, split-screen multiplayer, also makes a comeback in this release, meaning you'll be able to have some nostalgic nights in with friends and a pizza. I certainly plan to.

GoldenEye was an instant classic when it was released on Nintendo 64 back in 1997, a few years after the equally successful debut movie of Pearce Brosnan in the iconic role of James Bond. It features a fully realised campaign mode that largely follows the events of the movie, requiring players to think tactically with a range of weapons, traps and highly satisfying gameplay.

The game is out now on Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.