Google Stadia abandons its internal studios after just a year

Google has confirmed that it plans to close down its internal game development studios for Google Stadia, just 12 months after they launched, instead focusing on engaging outside developers and building its tech.

Assassin's Creed's co-creator, Jade Raymond, has also departed the company, after joining last year to head up the new teams. According to a statement, Google Stadia head Phil Harrison said;

Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games. Over the coming months, most of the SG&E team will be moving on to new roles. We’re committed to working with this talented team to find new roles and support them.

Stadia itself will continue to operate as it does now, with both a free and subscription-tier known as Stadia Pro, but will instead focus on engaging external developers and publishers to port their games to the platform.

The closures will result in 150 job losses at Google, and although the company has yet to confirm, has presumably lead to the cancellation of all their currently in-development projects.

Google has a long history of closing down its products a few years or sometimes even months after launch, with notable other flops including Google+, Google Glass, Google Labs, in fact, there's over 50 other projects that Google has cancelled in just years after launch.

We'll be sure to report on any further updates as we learn them.