Gotham Knights has been delayed until next year

Gotham Knights, the next game in the "Batman" series (although Batman himself is notable in his absence) has been delayed until next year, and will no longer release in 2021.

The news was confirmed in a short statement from Warner Bros on Twitter, who stated that they are " giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players," before thanking the "amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months."

There was nothing further detailed in terms of why the delay has occurred, although many games are facing a similar situation due to COVID as of late, so that is most likely at least a contributing factor.

The game focuses on Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood picking up the pieces in a world where Batman is no more and sees them teaming up to stop a dastardly plan - from the usual band of suspects, no doubt. It will also feature a two-player co-op mode, and it seems teamwork will be a big focus of the gameplay this time around.

The game is being developed by WB Games Montreal and is slated to release at some point next year.