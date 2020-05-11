Grab 54 Square Enix games for just $40!

That's a lot of game for your money and includes some major franchises including the Just Cause, Tomb Raider and Deus Ex series of games.

It's all part of Square Enix's Stay Home & Play campaign and represents a 95% reduction over the usual retail price of all these games combined. As mentioned, it's not just filler either, it includes the entire Just Cause and Deus Ex series, as well as every Tomb Raider game, except for Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Also featuring is the first Life is Strange game, well worth picking up, as well as Sleeping Dogs, another excellent title.

Other personal favorites of mine include both Kane and Lynch games, the Thief series, Dungeon Siege, and The Turing Test.

Oh, and Daikatana is in there too, because, reasons.

100% of the revenue made will be given to COVID-19 charities in both North America and Europe, so it's all for a good cause, too. You can grab the collection now by clicking here.