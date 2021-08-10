Grab a free Chicken Dinner in PUBG: Battlegrounds this week

PUBG: Battlegrounds, previously known as PUBG, and before that Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, is free to play this week, and it's a great time to get yourself a free Chicken Dinner, if you're good enough that is.

The free week will run through until the 16th of August, and you'll also get to partake in an event that's currently ongoing that'll let you pick up new gear for doing certain emotes, parachuting a long distance, and performing other challenges such as staying alive for 200 minutes. If you do decide to pick the game up though, you'll get to keep your progress.

That being said, according to some rumours, the free-to-play week is to test the water for a potential move to being permanently free-to-play. This particular free period was accurately predicted by a known PUBG leaker, who claims that if it's successful, the game may become free for everyone.

PUBG has had a lot of new content and love lately, with a huge new map launching last month, Taego, which is a huge 8km squared. A bunch of new games set in the PUBG Universe, such as The Callisto Protocol, are also on the way.

The game recently rebranded to PUBG: Battlegrounds, which effectively makes the new, full title Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds. It's a bizarre and unnessasary change if you ask me, but I suspect it may be to line up with other games coming in the PUBG universe, which will likely take the same PUBG: Gamename format.

In reality, though, I suspect everyone will carry on calling it PUBG. What's the point in an abbreviation if you're just going to unabbreviate it?