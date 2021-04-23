Grab Alien: Isolation for free on the Epic Games Store right now

The Epic Games Store has a couple of new free games available this week, and they're pretty decent, with both Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 up for grabs.

Alien: Isolation, while showing a little age, still holds up well and is a fantastic entry in the Alien franchise of games. It's set about 15 years after the film, and you play as Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen, as you attempt to escape the space station Secastopol. Naturally, there's a lot of aliens around to make life difficult, and it really captures the best vibe of the Alien world in every way. It's also got this retro-futuristic vibe that I really enjoy, complete with CRT monitors dotted around the place.

Hand of Fate 2, on the other hand, is a dungeon-crawling roguelike RPG that also adds in deck-building mechanics. It's a combination of cards, quests, and challenges that add a variation in gameplay. It also brings with it a compelling story, which is told through various companion-specific cards that tell a tale of "heartbreak, betrayal and redemption."

Both games are free to grab until the 19th of April on the Epic Games Store.