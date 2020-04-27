Grab Alien: Isolation now for just $2 on Steam

Alien: Isolation is an excellent survival horror game released back in 2014 - and it's now on sale for a whopping 95% - or just $2 - on Steam.

It's worth picking up if you've never had the chance to play it, in my opinion. It captures that vibe of the Alien movies, you never know what's lurking around the next corner, and is probably one of the better adaptions of the franchise to the video game genre I've seen.





And despite being nearly six years old at this point, it's visuals hold up, too. It's a wonderfully atmospheric, tense, thrilling adventure from start to finish. It's also well known for it's AI, praised as being one of the best seen to date in a video game. You feel like you're trying to outsmart an enemy.

The game is on sale as part of the Alien(s) Day event on Steam, so be sure to grab it while you can.