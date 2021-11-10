Grab Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy for free right now

Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a giveaway, namely, The Assassin's Creed Chronicles series of games, which are a 2D spinoff from the main series of games.

All three in the trilogy are available until the 12th of November and are well worth picking up if you don't own them already. They're developed by Climax Studios, and are actually rather good. Like most Assassin's Creed games, there's a focus on stealth and melee combat, but the 2D aspect gives it a refreshing feel that's really quite enjoyable.

It's part of Ubisoft's wider celebrations for their anniversary, along with other freebies such as sunglasses for your operators in Rainbow Six, if you care about that sort of thing. There's apparently more surprises on the way to celebrate, though.

You can get the games for free now on the Ubisoft website, but you'll need to be quick before the offer ends on November 12th at 10 am local time.