Grab Dishonored 2 for free with a Prime Gaming subscription

If you haven't played the excellent Dishonored 2 from Arkane studios, then you might want to check out Amazon's Prime Gaming, as subscribers can grab a copy of the game for free, via GOG.com, between now and the 14th of February.

You probably already have Amazon Prime, at least I do; it's saved my bacon this Christmas... and Prime Gaming is one of the many often-overlooked perks that come along with free deliveries of goods and an eclectic collection of on-demand movies and TV series. All you need to do is visit the Amazon Prime Gaming website, grab your code, head to GOG, and claim your free copy.

The good news is your copy of the game is DRM free, and you get to keep it for life, even if you cancel your Prime subscription. Neato. It's worth picking up - despite being a sequel - the game is an excellent stand-alone experience and has a beautiful Steampunk setting. It takes place in a city named Dunwall, and players can choose one of two characters to play through the story in whichever way they choose.

The free game offer is available between December 27, 2022, and February 14, 2023.