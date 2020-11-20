Grab Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door for free

There's always some free games up for grabs on the Epic Games Store, but this week sees a fairly notably entry in the form of Elite Dangerous, the free-roaming space-em-up, including the recently released Horizons expansion.

Elite Dangerous is a space flight simulation game developed and published by Frontier Developments. Piloting a spaceship, the player explores a realistic 1:1 scale open-world representation of the Milky Way galaxy, with the gameplay being open-ended. The game is about 5 years old at this point but has seen plenty of updates and changes over the years to keep it fresh, including the recent content expansion.

Also free is The World Next Door, a puzzle game that also has a surprisingly in-depth story and visual novel elements. It follows the story of a rebellious teenager, trapped in a parallel universe filled with mystical creatures, because, reasons.

Both titles are free to grab from the Epic Games Store until November 26th.