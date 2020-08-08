Grab F1 2018 for free this weekend on the Humble Store

Yup, that's for free to keep, too. While the 2018 season of the game is a little outdated right now, if you're not a hardcore fan and you're just looking for some fun, free racing action, this is an amazing deal - if you're quick enough to grab a copy.

The game is being given away on the Humble Store for free right now, but only until Monday or 'while stocks last,; suggesting there's a finite number of free copies being given away.

If you already own one of the other F1 games then you kinda know what you're in for with this one - the series tends to be incremental yearly updates and improvements rather than major overhauls, but it's a solid entry into the series which saw great improvements to career mode.

The game also features "classic" F1 cars from days of lore including the 1972 Lotus 72D, which is amazingly fun to drive.

You can grab the game here if you're quick enough.