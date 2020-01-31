Grab Farming Simulator 19 for free on Epic Store

I've never been convinced by Farming Simulator, but a friend of mine recently recommended it. In two minds about weather to splash my cash on the title, I can now happily report I don't have to, as the game is currently free on the Epic Games Store.





My understanding is that the game is an accurate simulation of farming, as you'd expect from the title. What I do know though is that you're able to choose between the US and the UK for the location of your new enterprise, and that it includes a bewildering array of farming vehicles and equipment.

I'm more likely to just ride around in a tractor and see how far I can abuse the physics engine, but if this sort of thing is your bag, I'd pick it up. In any case, free is free, right?