Grab Galactic Civilizations 3 for free on the Epic Games Store

The free giveaway of Star Wars Battlefront 2 on the Epic Games Store may be over, but there's something equally suitable taking its places this week with Galactic Civilization 3 available for free right now.

Galactic Civilization 3 is a grand 4X strategy game from Stardock (yes, the old WindowBlinds people) that was released back in 2015. It is an interesting take on the genre with a lot of interesting story and humour to go along with its excellent strategy gameplay.

The game is still quite well supported even now, and there's plenty of expansions you can pick up down the road should you find yourself hooked.

The game will be free until the 28th of January when it will be replaced by Dandara: Trials of Fear edition.